Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 to go off air

television

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 starring Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas and Pearl V Puri will go off air

Surbhi Jyoti in a still from the show. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ColorsTV.

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin is one of the most-watched shows on Television. The first and second season of Naagin brought massive popularity for its stars and also fetched huge TRPs, which compelled the makers to return with its third season.

Naagin 3 had Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri and Rajat Tokas in pivotal roles. Although the show has crawled high on the TRP charts by being on the fourth position, the makers have decided to pull the show off air, reports tellychakkar.com.

The report further adds that Ekta Kapoor is planning to replace this show with one of her another popular sitcom dramas, Kavach. The show starring Mona Singh became an instant hit, and now the makers have decided to return with Kavach 2.

Talking about Naagin 3, Pearl V Puri's character, Maahir, is getting married for the third time. Also, the show will see new entrants like Mreenal Deshraj, Aditi Sharma, Sangeeta Chauhan and Maya Salariya too will happen in the coming episodes.

Speaking to mid-day about the show, Pearl V Puri said that on one hand, the show has topped the TRP charts, on the other hand, it has also seen more than its fair share of detractors. Naysayers have often ridiculed the shape-shifting serpents' drama, terming it regressive and ludicrous.

However, the actor believes Naagin 3 shines on all counts - right from high production values to its storyline. "Naagin is gripping and convincing in its storytelling. It can well be compared to international shows. It's on par with say, a Game Of Thrones," he said.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 sets Indian television's new milestone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates