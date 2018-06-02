Elderly woman crushed under tanker, dies

The victim, identified as Uma Sadret, was strolling along with her granddaughter in the Himachal Pradesh capital's main street, Mall Road, when the incident occurred

A 65-year old woman was allegedly crushed under the wheels of a water tanker here today, the driver of which is suspected to have suffered a seizure from a neurological disorder, police said.

The victim, identified as Uma Sadret, was strolling along with her granddaughter in the Himachal Pradesh capital's main street, Mall Road, when the incident occurred. She sustained injuries on her head, neck, and chest and her face was badly mutilated, a police official said.

She was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College where the doctors declared her "brought dead", senior medical superintendent Dr Janak said.

The driver of the tanker was taken to a local hospital as he was in a semi-conscious state with froth coming out from his mouth. It is suspected that he was a patient of epilepsy and suffered an attack, the police said, adding that he is under treatment.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which nerve-cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures ranging from brief to long periods of vigorous shaking.

Mall Road is considered as the safest area for a walk as no vehicle is allowed to come here except the vehicles of the governor, chief minister and emergency services like ambulance and fire brigade. But, due to acute water shortage in the town, a large number of tankers have been pressed into service supply it in different areas of the town.

Shimla (Urban) Congress president Pradeep Bhujja asked why an ailing person allegedly suffering from epilepsy was allowed to drive the tanker. He also criticised the city municipal corporation for "erratic and uncontrolled" movement of tankers on the Mall Road.

