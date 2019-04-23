Elections 2019: 26.55 per cent voting recorded in Goa till 11 am

national

Panaji: Around 26.55 per cent polling was recorded in Goa's two Lok Sabha constituencies by 11 a.m poll officials said on Tuesday. The two parliamentary seats -- North Goa and South Goa -- recorded 26.52 per cent and 26.58 per cent polling respectively till 11 a.m. with the average turnout recorded as 26.55 per cent.

Voting was underway at 1,652 polling booths across Goa since 7 a.m. In the Shiroda, Mapusa and Mandrem Assembly segments, the polling percentage by 11 a.m. was recorded at 29.16, 26.81 and 25.60, respectively. All EVMs at a polling station in Cuncolim Assembly constituency in South Goa were replaced due to reports of malfunctioning, Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said on Tuesday.

Goa Chief Electoral Officer: Entire set of EVMs has been replaced for AC 34, PS No 31 as per report from DEO South Goa. — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Poll officials said voting at four polling stations was delayed due to malfunctioning EVMs across the two Lok constituencies but voting is now underway in all polling stations in the state. Some of the candidates in the fray, including four-time BJP MP and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, state Congress President Girish Chodankar, sitting BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar and former Chief Minister Francisco Sardinha, cast their votes.

