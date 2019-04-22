Elections 2019 Phase 3 Live Updates: 21.38 pc polling in Maharashtra till 11 am

Apr 23, 2019, 12:38 IST 21.38 percent polling in Maharashtra till 11 am Nearly 21.38 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours in 14 seats of Maharashtra where polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway on Tuesday. The Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency reported 25.49 percent voting till 11 am, followed by Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, where there was 24.96 percent polling. The voting figures in other constituencies are as follows: Jalgaon -20.34 percent, Raver-21.24 percent, Jalna- 23.28 percent, Aurangabad-20.97 percent, Raigad-23.94 percent, Pune-15.5 percent, Baramati-21.33 percent, Ahmednagar-20.26 percent, Madha-19.63 percent, Sangli-20.09 percent, Satara-20.67 percent and Hatkanangale-23.45 percent.

Apr 23, 2019, 12:35 IST Less than 5 per cent voter turnout in J-K's Anantnag in four hours of polling Less than five per cent of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday. The overall poll percentage in Anantnag at 11.00 am was 4.79 per cent. Nearly three per cent voting was recorded in the first two hours

Apr 23, 2019, 12:28 IST Assam: 68-year-old cancer patient casts vote A 68-year-old man, named Basir Ali, who is suffering from cancer, on Tuesday cast vote in Guwahati. Ali was accompanied by his childhood friend, Mukut Choudhary. "Ali has come to set an example for the people to come out and exercise their power of vote. Doctors have advised him rest. However, he wanted to come here and vote. Ali is on the last stage of cancer and might die within a short time, doctors have said this. We have come here in a rickshaw," Choudhary said.

Apr 23, 2019, 12:11 IST EVMs replaced at South Goa poll booth after a complaint All EVMs at a polling station in Cuncolim Assembly constituency in South Goa have been replaced after reports of malfunctioning, Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said on Tuesday. "Entire set of EVMs has been replaced for Assembly constituency 34 (Cuncolim), polling station number 31, as per report from the district election officer South Goa," Kunal said. Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Elvis Gomes had complained about the malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) at polling station number 31.

Apr 23, 2019, 12:09 IST Snake inside VVPAT machine holds up polling in Kannur An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, held up voting for a brief while on Tuesday. A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the constituency, which is witnessing heavy polling, triggering panic among officials and voters. However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued.

Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba casts vote in Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba on Tuesday cast her vote for the Lok Sabha polls at a booth in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district. Hiraba, 95, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village, located around 10 km from Gandhinagar city, arrived at the polling booth set up in the gram panchayat and exercised her franchise.

Apr 23, 2019, 11:02 IST BJP activists allegedly beat up the presiding officer at booth number 231 in Bilari in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers alleged that the officer, Mohd Zubair, was pressurizing women voters to press the 'cycle button' of the Samajwadi Party. The officer was later removed from the booth but no action was taken against the attackers. In Etah, a number of voters alleged that the presiding officials were pressuring voters to vote for the "cycle". One such officer, Yogesh Kumar, was taken off duty. Watch video here #WATCH Moradabad: BJP workers beat an Election Official at booth number 231 alleging he was asking voters to press the 'cycle' symbol of Samajwadi party pic.twitter.com/FokdXCAJ1z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2019

Apr 23, 2019, 10:58 IST Elections 2019: 16,000 cops deployed in Pune and Baramati As many as 16,000 police personnel including the Central and State reserve force have been deployed in Pune district for the ongoing Pune and Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. Around 4,896 policemen will be casting their votes via postal as a special initiative. On Tuesday, more than 42 lakh voters will step out to cast their votes both at the Pune and Baramati Constituencies.

Apr 23, 2019, 10:50 IST 12.36 per cent polling recorded in Assam in first two hours An estimated 12.36 per cent of over 74 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling Tuesday in four Lok Sabha seats of Assam. Dhubri registered the highest voter turnout till 9am at 14.52 per cent, followed by Gauhati at 12.38 per cent and Barpeta at 11.71 per cent. Kokrajhar recorded the lowest voter turnout so far at 10.41 per cent.

Apr 23, 2019, 10:44 IST West Bengal polls over 16 percent votes in 5 LS seats at 9 am Over one lakh voters cast their votes in the first two hours of polling in West Bengal on Tuesday as 16 per cent voting was reported till 9 a.m. in the third phase of the seven-phased polling in the state. The overall polling percentage at 9 a.m. was 16.94, with Balurghat recording 17.28, Malda North 16.11, Malda south 16.22, Jangipur 17.54 and Murshidabad 17.54, an Election Commission official said.

Apr 23, 2019, 10:39 IST 10.01 percent polling till 9 am in Gujarat An average 10.01 percent voting was recorded in 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat in the first two hours of polling on Tuesday.

Apr 23, 2019, 10:36 IST 7.38 percent turnout till 9 am in Karnataka An estimated 7.38 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 9 AMin 14 constituencies of Karnataka on Tuesday, where the contest is between Congress-JD(S) combine and BJP. The highest turn out was recorded in Shimogga with 10.12 per cent and least in Haveri with 5.75 per cent till 9 am

Apr 23, 2019, 10:33 IST 9.35 percent polling recorded till 9 am in Bihar An estimated 9.35 percent of over 89 lakh electorate in Bihar exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling during the third phase of polling in five Lok Sabha seats, an election official said. According to the figures released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar, Jhanjharpur recorded the highest turnout at 11.50 percent followed by Araria at 10 percent, Madhepura 8.75 percent, Supaul 8.30 percent and Khagaria 8 percent.

Apr 23, 2019, 10:18 IST 8.21 percent voter turnout in Maharashtra by 9 am An average 8.21 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours in 14 seats of Maharashtra where polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway on Tuesday. The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency reported 10.9 percent voting till 9 am, followed by Kolhapur, where there was around 9.97 percent polling, according to the state election office. The voting figures in other constituencies are as follows: Jalgaon -7.81 per cent, Raver-8.48 per cent, Jalna- 9.21 per cent, Aurangabad-8.77 per cent, Raigad-9.35 per cent, Pune-5.7 per cent, Baramati-8.54 per cent, Ahmednagar-7.37 per cent, Madha-6.85 per cent, Sangli-7.04 per cent, Satara-6.84 per cent and Hatkanangale-8.98 per cent.

Apr 23, 2019, 10:16 IST 13 percent voting recorded in Goa in first 2 hours Around 13 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours of polling for Goa's two Lok Sabha constituencies and three Assembly seats on Tuesday. The two parliamentary seats -- North Goa and South Goa -- recorded 13.14 per cent and 13.12 per cent polling respectively till 9 a.m. since voting began at 7 a.m. In the Shiroda, Mapusa and Mandrem Assembly segments, the polling percentage in the first two hours was recorded at 13.18, 14.47 and 13.05, respectively.

Apr 23, 2019, 10:15 IST Polling turnout at 9 am - 12 percent turnout in first two hours of voting in phase 3 of LS polls in UP Bracing a sudden rise in the mercury level, an estimated 12 percent of the electorate exercised their franchise during the first two hours of voting in Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. The seats are spread over the Rohilkhand region of the state where the BJP had won seven out of 10 seats in 2014. The areas where the voting is taking place is considered SP strongholds as three of the total five members of the Yadav family had won from this region despite a Modi wave in the last elections.

Apr 23, 2019, 10:11 IST NDA candidate from Wayanad demands re-polling after EVM malfunction Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday demanded re-polling after an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth in Wayanad. "Let me draw your kind attention to an important matter. It is reported from booth number 79 - CMS Higher Secondary School, Arappatta in Mooppanad Panchayath that the voting machine is damaged. A vote is not being cast even after pressing twice," a letter by Vellappally through Chief Election Agent Advocate Sinil Kumar G read. Vellappally is the chief of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). (Read more)

BJP national president Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections from Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Talking to media here, Shah said: "I appeal to voters across the country to vote in large numbers. Your one vote will make the country secure, prosperous and developed. I appeal to youth and first-time voters to vote for the future of the country. My wishes and thanks to all the voters."

Apr 23, 2019, 09:11 IST Elections 2019: Guidelines on how to cast your vote Voting in the largest democracy in the world for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections began on April 11, 2019, in 543 constituencies. The polling for Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases. In Mumbai, the voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will take place on April 29, 2019. We have compiled important guidelines on the voting process. Watch this video to know more.

Apr 23, 2019, 09:03 IST Voting starts in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh Voting for the crucial third phase for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Tuesday that will decide the fate of four members of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan, besides senior party leader Azam Khan and his bete noir BJP's Jaya Prada. A total of 1.78 crore electorates would would choose from 120 candidates contesting in Muradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Ferozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonwla, Bareilly and Pilibhit, where polling began at 7 a.m. and would end at 6 p.m.

Apr 23, 2019, 08:55 IST Voting begins for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar Large number of women were seen queued up outside polling booths in Bihar as voting for five Lok Sabha seats began on Tuesday in the third phase of the seven-phased process in the state. Technical glitches in EVMs though reportedly delayed the balloting process in Khagaria, Madhepuea and Araria, which will see over 88 lakh voters deciding the fate of 82 candidates, along with Supaul and Jhanjharpur -- all of which are in Koshi and Seemanchal region. Heavy security arrangements have been made at the polling booths. Three helicopters have been requisitioned to provide air cover as well. So far voting has been peaceful with no reports of violence Also Read: Elections 2019: Voting begins for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

Apr 23, 2019, 08:51 IST On the other hand, several Congress leaders are trying to woo voters through SMS campaigning. Sanjay Nirupam, the Congress candidate from Mumbai North West constituency, is looking to rope in more votes by sending SMSes to the voters. The message contains a link which takes the receiver to a webpage where he/she can read the details about Nirupam, his family and the poll promises of the party. Also Read: Elections 2019: Voters bombarded by calls, SMSes as voting day nears

Apr 23, 2019, 08:51 IST Elections 2019: Voters bombarded by calls, SMSes as voting day nears As the polling day in the city nears, don't be surprised when you hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking your vote this general election. The BJP is calling voters on their cell phones with a recorded message from Modi, who asks the public to vote for his party. Every vote counts in making him the Prime Minister again, he says in the message.

Urging the people to exercise their franchise in huge numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the voter identity card of a person is more powerful than an improvised explosive device (IED) used by terrorists. "The weapon of terrorism is IED and the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs. I urge all to vote in huge numbers," Modi told reporters after casting his vote in Ahmedabad

Voting begins for 14 LS seats in Maharashtra Voting for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra started on a peaceful note in the third phase of the staggered process amid tight security on Tuesday. Among the early voters were former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar and his family, cousin and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

Apr 23, 2019, 08:43 IST Earlier on Tuesday, BS Yeddyurappa visited Hucharaya Swamy temple in Shikaripura, in Shimoga district before the beginning of the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Karnataka: Former CM BS Yeddyurappa visits Hucharaya Swamy temple in Shikaripura, in Shimoga district; 14 Lok Sabha constituencies to vote in third phase of elections today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/kgr02GIvYj — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Apr 23, 2019, 08:42 IST Yeddyurappa's son Raghavendra casts his vote in Shimoga Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Shimoga BY Raghavendra cast his vote at a polling booth in Shikaripura, in the third phase of the polling on Tuesday. Last year, Raghavendra, who is the son of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, defeated his rival Madhu Bangarappa of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) by a margin of 52,148 votes in Shimoga Lok Sabha by-poll.

Apr 23, 2019, 08:38 IST Here are some interesting facts about Lok sabha elections Phase 3 116 Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states and 2 UTs headed for polls

The third phase is biggest as it covers 116 parliamentary seats in a single phase

Over 18.85 crore voters to decide the fate of 1640 candidates

Over 2.10 lakh polling stations in place for smooth conduct of polls

Anantnag Parliamentary constituency in Jammu & Kashmir would be going to polls in 3 parts in Phase III, Phase IV and Phase V of Lok Sabha elections, the only such PC in the country.

The four districts to be covered in Anantnag are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama.

The polls in Anantnag would be held on Tuesday, April 23, in Kulgam on April 29, in Shopian and Pulwama on May 6, in all polling stations falling in these districts.

Fearing law and order problems the election to Tripura (East) constituency was postponed from April 18 (Phase 2) to Aril 23 (Phase 3, that in on Tuesday).

Narendra Modi arrived at the polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School along with Shah and party workers. He met his mother at her residence before heading to the booth. Voting is underway for all 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat.

Maharashtra: A senior citizen couple, 93-year-old Prabhakar Bhide and 88-year-old Sushila Bhide cast their votes at a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony.

Apr 23, 2019, 08:12 IST The Anantnag district has 5,29,256 electors including 2,69,603 males, 2,57,540 females, 2,102 service electors and 11 transgender voters. The EC has also established 1,842 polling stations to facilitate smooth polling, the official said. The Anantnag constituency has 13,97,272 registered voters including 7,20,337 males, 672879 females and 35 transgender voters Also Read: Elections 2019: Polling beings on dull note in Anantnag

Apr 23, 2019, 08:12 IST While polling is underway in Anantnag district, voting in Kulgam district will be held on April 29 while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6. The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours following a request from the state police to this effect. The voting will be held in south Kashmir areas from 7 am to 4 pm

Apr 23, 2019, 08:11 IST Polling beings on dull note in Anantnag Voting began on Tuesday on a dull note in Anantnag district of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in three legs, amidst tight security measures, officials said. Residents in most parts of the district in restive south Kashmir have stayed indoors so far, an official said.

Apr 23, 2019, 08:10 IST At the Chalakudy constituency, where ace comedian and sitting Lok Sabha member Innocent seeking his second victory as the CPI-M supported Independent candidate was also spotted in the queue to cast his vote along with his family. At Kollam, the Congress led UDF candidate N.K. Premachandran along with his wife also cast his vote, early itself."As a candidate, I had to face a lot of smear campaign, but now I am confident, that I will win with ease," said Premachandran.

Apr 23, 2019, 08:09 IST At the Ernakulam constituency, Congress candidate Hibi Eden and his wife were the first voters, at the Mamangalem polling booth. "Everything looks fine for us, here and expect to come out with shining colours," said Eden to the media soon after he cast his vote, while his wife said this is the first time that she is casting her vote for her husband

Apr 23, 2019, 08:09 IST At Malappuram, where rains came down heavily, Hyderali Shihab Thangal, the supreme leader of Indian Union Muslim League - the second biggest ally of the Congress led UDF, was seen waiting in the queue, much before polling started to cast his vote. "Our candidates both Kunhalikutty and E.T. Mohammed Basheer will win, while Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad with a record margin. The Congress-led UDF will score an excellent victory," said Thangal, after casting his vote.

Apr 23, 2019, 08:08 IST Polling that began at 7 a.m., comes to a close at 6 p.m. and authorities have ensured total security for the polls, as a record 58,138 police officials and 11,781 special police officials will be manning the security during the poll day. 57 companies of Central forces have also arrived and have taken their position. Ahead of the poll, the officials conducted a mock polling of 50 votes to ensure that everything functions well. Poll officials pointed out that at some booths, some voting machines failed to function and those where replaced.

Apr 23, 2019, 08:08 IST Polling begins in Kerala to elect 20 LS members Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Right from early morning, people were seen queuing up to cast their votes. A record 227 candidates will fight it out for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which go to the polls in the third phase of polling. A total of 25,408,711 voters, including 13,111,189 women, 12,297,403 men and 119 belonging to the 'other' gender, will be able to exercise their franchise in 24,970 polling stations spread across 14 districts.

Apr 23, 2019, 07:57 IST Phase 3 polling underway in Karnataka's remaining 14 LS seats Second phase of polling is underway in the remaining 14 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, where the contest is between the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP. Polling began at 7 am in 28,022 polling stations that are mostly in the northern belt of the state, covering the entire Hyderabad-Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions, a couple of central districts and coastal Uttara Kannada. Queues were seen at polling booths as the voting began, with many arriving to vote early in the day to avoid the summer heat. Also Read: Elections 2019: Phase 2 polling underway in Karnataka's remaining 14 LS seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. All 26 constituencies in Gujarat, all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 each in Maharashtra and Karnataka, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, six in Odisha, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Assam, two in Goa, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura are witnessing polling in the third phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged to vote in record numbers in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Polls held in 116 constituencies spread across 13 states and 2 Union Territories. On Twitter PM Modi wrote: "Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now."



Apr 23, 2019, 07:36 IST The villagers believe that a small patch of road, about 150 meters, could end their longstanding woes. "We have to carry patients and pregnant women till the main road, on a cot. We had complained to the current as well as previous MLA but to no avail. Everyone asks for our votes but no one does anything for our roads. They make promises at the time of elections only," said Kartar Singh, another local. "We have decided to boycott elections until roads are built," he added. Himachal Pradesh has 4 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls on May 19 in the seventh and last phase of general elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23

Apr 23, 2019, 07:36 IST Himachal village boycotts polls; demands road Residents of Laharu Teeka village of Naura Panchayat have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections unless roads are built in their village. Villagers have put up several banners around the village urging politicians not to come asking for votes. "We are very annoyed with the system. Every time politicians come to us, they promise to connect our village with a good road. But they stop coming after elections. Sometimes local women have to lift pregnant women to the hospital," said Reeta Devi, a villager.

Apr 23, 2019, 07:20 IST Election 2019: How to cast vote without voter ID In order to cast vote in the Lok Sabha elections, it's mandatory for an Indian citizen to have an election ID card. But what if you don't have your Voter's ID card?

West Bengal will witness voting in five Lok Sabha constituencies in the third phase. These include Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad

In Odisha, six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly constituencies will go to polls in this phase. Lok Sabha seats going for polls are Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar

Apr 23, 2019, 07:10 IST In Karnataka, meanwhile, 14 Lok Sabha seats will go for polls including Chikkodi, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur. Over 2.43 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in this phase in the state

In Maharashtra, the fate of as many as 249 candidates will be decided during voting on 14 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase. BJP is contesting in the state in alliance with Shiv Sena, while they face a tough battle from Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Among the Lok Sabha constituencies going for polls are Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle

Apr 23, 2019, 07:09 IST Mehbooba Mufti, who won from Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir, would be eyeing another win this time. She is in contention with Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the Congress and National Conference's new entrant Hasnain Masoodi In pic: Election officials carry election material as they leave for their polling stations, on the eve of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district on April 22, 2019.

Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria Lok Sabha constituencies will go for polls today in Bihar

Apr 23, 2019, 07:08 IST In Chhattisgarh, 123 candidates will be testing their electoral fortunes from seven Lok Sabha constituencies - Raipur, Raigarh, Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur and Durg

Apr 23, 2019, 07:08 IST In Kerala, as many as 227 candidates will contest on all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Wayanad is considered the main focus as Rahul Gandhi is contesting from this seat for the first time. He is in the fray with 19 other candidates. Besides Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, elections will be held in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara and Pathanamthitta.

Apr 23, 2019, 07:07 IST In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit. There are 120 candidates, including 14 women, in the fray while more than 1.76 crore people are expected to cast their vote

Apr 23, 2019, 07:06 IST In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 candidates for by-polls in four Assembly seats. Besides Gandhinagar, polling will be held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

In Assam, 74 lakh voters will decide the fate of 54 candidates in the third phase, which will cover Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar parliamentary constituencies.

Apr 23, 2019, 06:58 IST In West Bengal where it faces a multi-cornered challenge from the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and the CPI-M, the Congress will seek to at least retain the three seats it won in 2014 Also Read: Election 2019: 249 candidates in fray in 14 constituencies in Maharashtra 3rd phase

Apr 23, 2019, 06:56 IST The Congress will look to swell its tally in Kerala with Rahul Gandhi in the fray from Wayanad. The party had won 8 of the 20 seats in 2014 while a few more were won by its allies. The BJP too is seeing a realistic chance to win four seats in the southern state Also Read: Rahul Gandhi seems to be favourite among Wayanad voters

Apr 23, 2019, 06:55 IST In the four constituencies of lower Assam that will go to the polls, both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are seeking to gain votes by targeting the BJP over its stance in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The AIUDF has accused the Congress of not adhering to "gentleman's agreement" between the two parties under which the regional party did not put up candidates on 11 seats and was expecting the Congress to field "weak candidates". Congress, however, has said that it had no such arrangement

Apr 23, 2019, 06:53 IST In Odisha, the third phase of elections will witness a battle between several political heavyweights as well as former bureaucrats. Puri will witness a triangular fight between spokespersons of three major political parties, as two-time sitting MP and BJD spokesman Pinaki Mishra will cross swords with BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and state Congress media cell Chairman Satya Prakash Nayak. Dhenkanal is also expected to witness a triangular fight

Apr 23, 2019, 06:52 IST Of the five seats in Bihar, the BJP had won only one in 2014 and it is again contesting one seat this time. Janata Dal (United), the BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is contesting three seats while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting one seat. As part of the grand alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting three seats, while the Congress and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting one seat each. The key contest is in Madhepura, where sitting MP Pappu Yadav, who had won on a RJD ticket in 2014, is contesting for the Jan Adhikar Party, a political outfit floated by him in 2015. He is up against RJD candidate Sharad Yadav

Apr 23, 2019, 06:51 IST In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has sought to beat the anti-incumbency wave against its sitting MPs by replacing all of them. Here the saffron party faces a renewed challenge from the Congress, which returned to power in the state in 2018 after 15 years. The Congress is focusing more on local issues, telling the voters that its government has quickly delivered on its promises

Apr 23, 2019, 06:50 IST In Maharashtra, the third phase of polling will be held in some NCP strongholds, including Baramati, Madha, Kolahpur and Satara. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from the party's bastion in Baramati. The Congress and the NCP have dominated the local bodies and cooperatives in the sugar belt of the state, which has of late been challenged by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. The Lok Sabha results will show if the NCP is able to regain its earlier dominance in the region Also Read: Maharashtra: Scions, stalwarts fight for 14 seats in phase 3

Apr 23, 2019, 06:49 IST Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) President Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Firozabad against his nephew and SP candidate Akshay Yadav, has been cautioning the people against the SP-BSP combine. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting from Mainpuri. The joint rally held in the constituency on Friday, in which BSP supremo Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav shared the stage, is likely to boost the prospects of the SP candidates

Apr 23, 2019, 06:48 IST The BJP faces a strong challenge in Uttar Pradesh, as the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be fought in the "Yadav belt". The Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds of Mainpuri, Badaun and Sambhal will go to the polls on Tuesday and the party's prospects have received a considerabe boost following its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Congress too is also likely to cut into BJP votes.

Apr 23, 2019, 06:47 IST In Karnataka, the BJP is considered to have strong footing in many of the 14 seats going to the polls on Tuesday. However, the saffron party faces tough challenge from the Congress-JD-S combine. Moreover, its vote share too dipped in the Assembly polls held in Karnataka last year as compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the Assembly elections, the BJP had polled lesser votes than the Congress but got more seats.

Apr 23, 2019, 06:45 IST In 2014, the BJP won all the 26 seats in Gujarat, 11 of 14 in Karnataka, 8 of 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 of 7 in Chhattisgarh, 6 of 14 in Maharashtra, both the seats in Goa and one seat each in Assam, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Apr 23, 2019, 06:43 IST The presidents of the two main political parties are in fray in the third phase with BJP chief Amit Shah making his Lok Sabha election debut from Gandhinagar and Congress President Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will aim to defend the 62 of the 117 third phase seats it won in 2014 and its performance in this phase will be crucial in deciding its political fortunes

Apr 23, 2019, 06:39 IST The Congress had won 16 seats, while the remaining seats were divided between BJD (6), CPI-M (7), NCP (4), Samajwadi Party (3), Shiv Sena (2), RJD (2), AIUDF (2), IUML (2), LJP (1), PDP (1), RSP (1), Kerala Congress-M (1), CPI (1), Swabhimani Paksha (1) and Trinamool Congress (1). Three seats were won by Independent candidates. This time the BJP will be tested in its bastion Gujarat -- where polling will be held for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats -- apart from Karanataka, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, where the party had done well in 2014

Apr 23, 2019, 06:38 IST People in 15 states will vote on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Tuesday which will see a maximum of of 117 seats going to the polls in a single phase of seven-phased election. Voting will be completed in all seats of Gujarat, Kerala, Goa, Karanataka, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu with the third phase polls Also Read: Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi make appeal to voters