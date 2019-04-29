Elections 2019: 422 polling stations in Mumbai declared 'critical'

national

These include 65 from Mumbai suburban and 357 from the Island City

Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre, on the eve of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

With the city going to the polls today, a total of 422 polling stations has been declared 'critical', which includes 65 from Mumbai suburban and 357 from the Island City. As part of the special arrangements made at polling stations, live web-casting and video-recording will be done. The procedures will be monitored closely and immediate action would be taken in case of any suspicious activities.

As per the instructions given by the Election Commission (EC), the booths that polled more than 75 per cent votes in the last elections or where the same candidate got 75 per cent votes have been marked as 'critical'. Even the law and order situation of the last election has been taken into consideration before deciding on this.

According to sources, live web-casting will be done at more than 10 per cent (763) of the total 7,472 polling stations in suburban Mumbai. The procedure will be carried out based on the terms of the 65 'critical' polling stations out of the 763. Whereas, in proper Mumbai, of the 357 polling stations declared critical, web-casting will be conducted at 260. As part of the security arrangements, additional force, including teams of the Central Industrial Security Force, will be deployed within a 100-metre radius of polling centres.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior official said, "No polling station has been found to be sensitive even after a detailed study, but even the critical ones will be monitored closely by us. The live web-casting will be continuously monitored by the EC-appointed observers."

763

No. of polling stations in suburban Mumbai where web-casting will be done

260

No. of polling stations in Mumbai where web-casting will be done

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates