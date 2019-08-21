Elections 2019: 8.21 per cent voter turnout in Maharashtra by 9 am

Published: Apr 23, 2019, 10:20 IST | PTI

Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside many booths

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

An average 8.21 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours in 14 seats of Maharashtra where polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway on Tuesday, an official said. Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside many booths.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency reported 10.9 per cent voting till 9 am, followed by Kolhapur, where there was around 9.97 per cent polling, according to the state election office. The voting figures in other constituencies are as follows: Jalgaon -7.81 per cent, Raver-8.48 per cent, Jalna- 9.21 per cent, Aurangabad-8.77 per cent, Raigad-9.35 per cent, Pune-5.7 per cent, Baramati-8.54 per cent, Ahmednagar-7.37 per cent, Madha-6.85 per cent, Sangli-7.04 per cent, Satara-6.84 per cent and Hatkanangale-8.98 per cent. State BJP president Raosaheb Danve (Jalna) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (Baramati) are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

