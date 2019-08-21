Elections 2019: 8.21 per cent voter turnout in Maharashtra by 9 am
Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside many booths
An average 8.21 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours in 14 seats of Maharashtra where polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway on Tuesday, an official said. Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside many booths.
States which are voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections are Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territories Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. https://t.co/gE6uy6Vduj— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency reported 10.9 per cent voting till 9 am, followed by Kolhapur, where there was around 9.97 per cent polling, according to the state election office. The voting figures in other constituencies are as follows: Jalgaon -7.81 per cent, Raver-8.48 per cent, Jalna- 9.21 per cent, Aurangabad-8.77 per cent, Raigad-9.35 per cent, Pune-5.7 per cent, Baramati-8.54 per cent, Ahmednagar-7.37 per cent, Madha-6.85 per cent, Sangli-7.04 per cent, Satara-6.84 per cent and Hatkanangale-8.98 per cent. State BJP president Raosaheb Danve (Jalna) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (Baramati) are among the prominent candidates in the fray.
