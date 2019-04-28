Elections 2019: MNS, BJP take potshots at each other on last day of campaigning

national

On the last day of campaigning, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Bhartiya Janta Party were once again seen indulging in taking a potshot at each other. BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar in a program at Shanmukhanand Hall in central Mumbai showed videos to counter the allegations made by Raj Thackeray during his rallies. However, MNS too has replied back to the claims made by Shelar.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has been touring Maharashtra, campaigning against BJP and has been categorically targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah by showing old videos of Modi and Shah on huge screens displaced at his rallies and has been alleging that how they have lied to the people of the country.

MNS campaign which has become famous as ' Lav re toh video ' ( Play that video) has received wide publicity among party workers and even on social networking sites. Many people have been talking on social networking sites whether BJP will reply back to MNS. Finally on the last day of campaigning BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar responded saying ' Aata Baghach Toh Video' (Now watch that video).

"Raj Thackeray has been claiming that in the tenure of this government the editors of newspapers and news channels are being prevented from showing news but I would like to put one fact forward in front of people. If your claims were true then how in last 20 days your rallies on electronic media were given 2600 minutes. In fact, it was you and your party that came out with a diktat where you prevented your party people and leaders from talking to a channel that did a negative story on you ." Shelar said

Shelar also alleged that that the videos and pictures that Raj Thackeray has been showing to portray BJP in a bad light were picked up from unverified accounts. Shelar took potshots at Raj Thackeray on other issues like the demonitisation, farmers suicides etc.

What MNS has to say?

Sandeep Deshpande said, "BJP Leader Ashish Shelar did a so-called program to counter the claims made by Raj Saheb in exposing BJP but he failed to give answers. He tried copying Raj Saheb's style but he has failed miserably. Now they are saying that we used the pictures from unauthentic and non-verified BJP social networking accounts which I think is a baseless allegation because we have given proof of our allegations."

