Elections 2019: Missing Sanjay Nirupam sets tongue wagging at manifesto launch

The Congress leader claims he was busy preparing for youth manifesto and campaigning, and had informed party office bearers so

MP Anand Sharma held a press conference for the launch of the Congress Manifesto in Mumbai on Thursday, in the presence of former CM Prithiviraj Chavan, Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora, ex-MP Priya Dutt, and candidate Urmila Matondkar. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Sanjay Nirupam's absence from the launch of the Congress Manifesto at Worli on Thursday has raised eyebrows. While the plan was to have all five candidates of the party on one forum, it could not materialise, since he ditched at the last minute. However, Nirupam claims that it was to prepare for the youth manifesto and due to his regular campaigning that he could not attend the event, and this was conveyed to the party's office bearers.

The friction between the party leaders has been seen repeatedly over the years, when earlier Milind Deora and Priya Dutt went missing from activities and events organised by Nirupam. He seems to be continuing with the tradition.

Nirupam said, "For me winning the election is of utmost importance and I need to continue campaigning in my constituency. I work for almost 18 hours and when Milind called for this event I told him it won't be possible. I also have an event on Sunday, where we will be attracting the youth by launching a manifesto for them, and I was also busy organising it."

The opposition party released its manifesto recently, in which it stressed on tackling issues such as unemployment, farmer's distress and the security of women. Congress' top leaders have mandated that only realistic promises be made during campaigning.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had stated that houses of 500 square feet will be given to citizens. Mumbai candidates of the Congress reiterated the same on Thursday. Senior Congress leaders were in Mumbai and came out strongly against the Narendra Modi government. They said the Congress can't go so low and use foul language and do lose talks like BJP and Modi.

Party leaders have started working for their respective constituencies after Deora's first executive meeting on Tuesday after he took charge of the Mumbai Congress leadership.

Congress candidates

Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Eknath Gaikwad, Sanjay Nirupam, Urmila Matondkar

