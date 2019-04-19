Elections 2019: Shiv Sena compiles video to get back at MNS and Congress

national

It shows the Congress in a bad light and how the party and MNS, once against each other, are now best friends; ends with 'Jhoot Bole Kawwa Kaate' for Milind Deora

A grab from the video that shows Milind Deora slamming the MNS, for protesting against the meat ban decision of 2015

The Shiv Sena is using Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's strategy to get back at him after his attack on the saffron alliance. The party is fighting back with a video, as Thackeray has been coming up with videos to counter the claims of the BJP-led government. The Shiv Sena's video shows the Congress in a bad light and how the two parties (Congress and MNS) that were against each other, have now come together.

The Shiv Sena's online team has compiled the video circulated on WhatsApp, with a film song at the end, 'Jhoot Bole Kawwa Kaate,' to attack Congress candidate Milind Deora and the MNS for coming together. In the video, Deora is seen slamming the MNS, for protesting against the meat ban decision of 2015 outside a Jain society.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Kirit Somaiya's presence in Manoj Kotak's campaign upsets Shiv Sena workers

Clip crop

Deora had then said it was wrong on the part of the MNS to protest and not value the sentiments of Jains. A clip showing this is then followed by a recent clip that shows him meeting MNS leaders in his South Mumbai constituency while campaigning. MNS is going all out and supporting Deora, who was also recently seen meeting the business community, that is upset with several decisions of the BJP-led government.

'Double standards revealed'

Sources in the Sena said the video will be an eye opener for the Jains and the North Indian community. A Sena leader said, "This video will be a reminder to the communities who are siding with a party like the Congress that is working with MNS. It was Raj's party which had protested in front of a Jain society during Paryushan, and now Congress is taking the help of such people.

However, there is not going to be any difference, as the Sena vote bank for Arvind Sawant will not be deterred. But we also want to bring out the double standards of Congress candidate Milind Deora, who had earlier spoken against these MNS leaders, and is now openly going and meeting them, taking their help for campaigning and so, 'Jhoot Bole Kawwa Kaate,' was the apt song for him."

Also Read: Elections 2019: Scams took place during Congress rules, says Uddhav Thackeray

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates