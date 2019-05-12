Elections 2019: Voter turnout in Delhi remains low at 44.90 pc till 3 pm

national

It is expected that the poll percentage may improve towards the evening with more people coming out to cast their ballot

Representational image

The national capital territory of Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, logged just 44.90 per cent polling till 3 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, the voting percentage at 3 pm remained low with only 44.90 per cent voters having cast their votes.

The initial enthusiasm among voters of the national capital slightly dwindled with the increasing temperature and blazing sun, while leaders cutting across party lines appealed to the voters to exercise their right to franchise.

The voter turnout in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency at 3 pm was 44.90 per cent, in North East Delhi it is 47.36 per cent, in East Delhi 46.70 per cent, in New Delhi 42.86 per cent.

Similarly, for North West Delhi and West Delhi, the voter turnout at 3 pm was 45.51 per cent and 44.33 per cent respectively.

The lowest turnout was recorded in South Delhi parliamentary constituency with 42.51 per cent voters having their democratic franchise.

It is expected that the poll percentage may improve towards the evening with more people coming out to cast their ballot.

While the polling percentage reflected a less than enough enthusiasm among Delhi voters, prominent leaders having their names in Delhi voter slip came out in large numbers to cast their vote.

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with the First Lady Savita Kovind, went to polling booth number 10 in Rashtrapati Bhavan premises this morning to exercise their votes.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi voted at a booth in Nirman Bhavan, while Union Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj showed-off her inked-finger at a polling station in Aurangzeb Lane.

Visuals of voters from outside a polling booth in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 (East Delhi Constituency). #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/4XwPuwxwNr — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Political heavyweights like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, and Gautam Gambhir also cast their votes.

Congress general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her husband Robert cast her vote at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate area.

Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. He said that "love would win" in these elections.

Cricketers Virat Kohli and Kapil Dev also voted in the national capital.

Highest polling percentage was recorded in West Bengal till 3 pm in the sixth phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. The poll percentage recorded in the state till 3 pm by the Election commission of India (ECI) was 63.09.

While the seven seats in the national capital are at stake, the voting is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, and four in Jharkhand.

The seventh and last phase of elections will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates