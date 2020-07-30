Elli AvrRam: Lived in an apartment where lizards and cockroaches would be roaming around, made them my friends

It's not easy to be an outsider and make it in Bollywood. The journeys have been extremely tough for a lot of actors, and one of them is Elli AvrRam, who has also spoken about her share of struggles in an interview.

Talking to Pinkvilla, she first talked about her efforts to come from Sweden to India and said, "It took me three years to move from Sweden to India as my dad was very strict. I used to convince my dad that I want to be a Bollywood actress. I worked at a jewellery store and saved money to come to India. My dad was impressed by my efforts, and also scared that his daughter was going to a far off different country."

She then spoke about how it was difficult for her to rent an apartment in Mumbai, and how she had to live in an apartment with lizards and cockroaches. She said, "It's very difficult to rent an apartment here. You're a foreigner; you're a single girl, and an actress also. It's like a big 'No'."

And then she shed light on the apartment she stayed at with no air conditioner and stated, "Lizards and cockroaches would be roaming around, and I made them my friends."

On a lighter note, the actress had taken to her Instagram account on the eve of her birthday and shared a video where she showed her fans how the celebrations happened when she was young, have a look right here:

Elli was seen this year in Mohit Suri's Malang. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss and made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Mickey Virus.

