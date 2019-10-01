Elli AvrRam opens up on facing casting couch and being replaced in a big Bollywood film

Elisabet Elli AvrRam has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a while and became a known face due to her participation in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. However, she still hasn't got her due as an actor. To succeed in Bollywood is tough, to make it big sans a Godfather is tougher, and that's why perhaps Avram isn't there just as yet.

But there's a lot more than what meets the eye. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor, in a no-holds-barred manner, spoke everything she had to experience in the so-called glamour industry. Speaking to the portal, she said, "I was told I needed to lose weight. They said I'm short and I was told about my forehead and my teeth. One girl who was connected to Bollywood told me, 'Oh, but sweetheart you can never become an actress because you're too short. I choose not to listen to that. Within two months of me being in India, I felt I don't have it. Some felt I looked old like an aunty because of my long hair."

She continued, "I had gone for a few meetings. I met these two directors who especially shook my hand and scratched it with one of the fingers. After that one meeting, I asked my friend about it. He was shocked and said, "Oh, no did he do that? Do you know what that means?' I didn't know and he told me that he wanted to sleep with me."

AvrRam, however, isn't the first actor to speak about facing casting couch. There are many actors who have also spoken about their unpleasant and shocking encounters with sleazy and promiscuous filmmakers.

On the work front, Elisabet Elli AvrRam is currently seen in the web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati.

