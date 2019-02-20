Emma Thompson walks out of Luck

hollywood

Emma Thompson has dropped out of new animated movie Luck because she didn't want to work with John Lasseter after his sexual harassment scandal

Emma Thompson

Actress Emma Thompson has dropped out of new animated movie "Luck" because she didn't want to work with John Lasseter after his sexual harassment scandal.

Lasseter left Pixar Animation Studios because of sexual harassment allegations. And Skydance Animation, which is behind the movie "Luck", defended their decision to hire the animator.

Skydance Animation's CEO David Ellison said the decision to hire Lasseter hadn't been "entered into lightly" after the animator left Pixar because of a sexual harassment scandal, reports dailymail.co.uk.

However, a representative for Thompson, 59, said that she had dropped out "over concerns about working with John Lasseter when Skydance hired him".

A spokesperson for Thompson confirmed that she hadn't filmed any scenes for the animated movie.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and set for release in 2021, "Luck" delves into a world about two opposing forces that control destiny and bad luck.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever