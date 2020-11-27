Engagement called off, Gujarat doctor issues threats to ex-fiance, his friend

A Gujarat-based doctor and his friend received emails from his ex-fiance, whom he met on a matrimonial site. Police officials said the woman sent the mails as she was unable to come to terms with the fact that the engagement was called off.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the woman, identified as Vidhi Shah (26), also a doctor, created a fake email address to threaten her fiance Dr. Mehul Mehta (32). Shah and Mehta were engaged in the past, but the engagement was called off following a bitter fallout between the two, a police officer said.

In July when Mehta was visiting Pune, he received a message that read: 'Welcome to Pune'. A shocked Mehta then asked his brother to look into the matter and shared his Facebook ID and password.

After entering the details, Mehta's brother found out that his Facebook profile was logged into from Patan and the password was then changed. At this moment, Mehta had moved on and connected with another potential match through a matrimonial site.

Mehta's friend received a threatening email but chose to ignore it, however, Mehta also got a similar mail from the same email address. Post which, he filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell. Thorough investigation led the cybercrime team to Shah in Patan. During questioning, Shah revealed that she was engaged to Mehta in the past, and anger drove her to do what she did.

