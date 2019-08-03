England on fire thanks to Rory Burns's maiden ton

cricket

England were 267-4 at stumps on Day Two of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia's first-innings 284

Rory Burns celebrates his 100 v Australia yesterday. Pic /AFP

Birmingham: Rory Burns's unbeaten maiden Test century saw him defy Australia for more than six-and-a-half hours as he led a determined England batting effort in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston yesterday.

England were 267-4 at stumps on Day Two of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia's first-innings 284. Ashes debutant Burns was 125 not out, with the Surrey left-handed opener, whose innings started on Thursday, receiving a huge ovation from the crowd as he walked off England vice-captain Ben Stokes was 38 not out, having helped Burns add an unbroken 73.

Australia's total had been built on a superb 144 from Steve Smith in the former captain's first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

England, dismissed for just 85 in the first innings of their Test win against Ireland at Lord's last week, resumed on 10-0 with Burns four not out and Surrey team-mate Jason Roy on six.

Roy made a blistering 85 in eventual champions England's World Cup semi-final win over Australia at Edgbaston last month.

But he never looked comfortable yesterday and, on 10, he edged fast bowler James Pattinson low to Smith at second slip, with England then 22-1. Captain Joe Root had returned to No 3 in a bid to lead from the front.

Brief scores

Australia 284 v England 267-4 (R Burns 125*, J Root 57, B Stokes 38*; J Pattinson 2-54)

Live on tv

England v Australia, Day 3: Sony Six, 15:30

