Enjoy a Marvel-ous meal at this restaurant in Bandra

Walk into the futuristic spaceship of House of Thanos that wants to serve you comfort food and healthy juices

Chicken salami and egg sandwich

Why would anyone name their café and juice bar after Thanos? Our company for the evening questions, diving into telling us more about the Marvel Comics supervillain.

This powerful villain who has stood up to many heroes belonging to the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Fantastic Four, and X-Men series, greets us in a larger-than-life sculpture. We spot a child pick up Thor's axe to pose for a picture.

The 20-seater is packing on a Sunday evening, and we are game to wait it out, stepping up onto the comfortable grey stools as we tune into more of Thanos' exploits.

When the automatic glass doors open into the spaceship-like interiors, the Bollywood buff in us jokes that it reminds us of Shakal's den sans the sharks. The space is done up in grey, with a burst of pop in orange chairs; Captain America stares back at us from the wall outside the washroom, and there's a galaxy drawn on the walls and larger table tops. Our table top for two holds up a fist. The space décor is exciting, and we order a veg burger (Rs 229), chicken salami and egg sandwich (Rs 349) and khow suey (Rs 299). The menu, interestingly also has dedicated keto, all-day breakfast and waffle sections, which we skip for another day.



Veg cheese burger

The burger comes with a fat aloo patty marinated with herbs, and a crusty coat the crunch of which we can hear with every bite. The side of potato wedges are fresh from the fryer and the coleslaw is creamy with slender strands of salad. Their salami sandwich is homestyle, as is the filling. For a change, we like the simple treatment that gives us what we asked for — a juicy salami strip and well-done eggs.



Orange and celery juice

The khow suey tastes more like a pasta-based dish, and we have no qualms about being snooty about the fact that no one does a Burmese khow suey better than Joss by restaurateur Farrokh Khambata. This one comes in a bowl held by red claws, and sides of fried basil, fried cashew nuts and full peanuts which we prefer chopped, but no garlic shreds. The noodles are overcooked and the curry needs more depth; overall, the dish fails to come together. To wash all this down, we've picked a healthy orange and celery juice (Rs 269) that comes wearing a fruit slice hat on the rim.

House of Thanos is charming for its offbeat ambience, and a comfort menu that makes room for your keto and other diet demands. Still thinking about the name, we conclude: That's the thing about comics fanatics, right? You never know whose side you are on.

AT House of Thanos, 7/8, Rizvi Mahal Building, Near Bhabha Hospital, Waterfield Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

TIME 9 am to midnight

CALL 8879362686

