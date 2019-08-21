Ensure measures to check disease outbreak in the state, says Punjab Local Bodies Minister

national

Mohindra has directed the authorities to put the low-lying areas under surveillance and pump out all stagnant water to avoid waterlogging

On Wednesday, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra directed officials in Punjab to ensure that enough measures are taken in order to prevent any disease outbreak in the state, especially in the low lying areas in view of heavy rains over the past few days across the state.

Brahm Mohindra, who was chairing a high-level meeting in order to review the overall preparedness of the department, he instructed the authorities to ensure plugging of open sewage holes to prevent its mixing with the potable water pipes.

While expressing satisfaction over the receding level of water in most of the cities, Mohindra has directed the authorities to put the low-lying areas under surveillance and pump out all stagnant water to avoid waterlogging which may cause an outbreak of diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya and zika virus among others.

The local bodies minister has also asked the Municipal Commissioners and regional Deputy Directors of all Nagar Panchayats, Nagar councils, municipal committees, and improvement trusts to make sure that the garbage is cleaned regularly so that high level of cleanliness is maintained.

Incessant rainfall has triggered floods in several parts of the state of Punjab. On Tuesday, over sixty persons were rescued from the flood-hit regions of Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira. Four more teams were deployed for the rescue and relief operations, two each in Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

Punjab Water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria visited Ropar Headworks and Phillaur on Monday to assess the flood-like situation due to incessant rain in the state.

With inputs from IANS

