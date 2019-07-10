Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over ugly spat with a reporter

bollywood

This decision followed after Kangana Ranaut's heated argument with a journalist the song, The Wakhra song launch from Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut

Controversies, it appears, have a permanent invitation into Kangana Ranaut's life, especially when the actor is set to promote her film. A day after Ranaut used the launch event of her next, Judgementall Hai Kya, to chide a reporter for apparently criticising her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, a section of entertainment reporters in Mumbai have taken a stand against her. When their repeated demands that Kangana Ranaut apologise for her comments were not met with, they penned a letter to producer Ekta Kapoor stating that they would boycott her.

"We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms. Ranaut and not give her any media coverage. Rest assured, we will not let this matter affect 'Judgementall Hai Kya' in any manner and will be supportive of your film and other cast members, barring Ms. Ranaut," the organisation stated in the letter addressed to Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Kangana's upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

It was heard that Kapoor had agreed to issue an apology.

The members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India have also demanded a written public statement from Kapoor, her production banner Balaji Films, and Kangana, condemning the incident and "in particular Ms. Ranaut's behaviour."

"We are here to discuss if you can support our cause and how we can support your film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', in return. You have always been supportive to righteous causes and we expect you to stand by us in this matter," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the reporters have decided to take forth the promotional work with co-actor Rajkummar Rao only. Meanwhile, Ranaut's sister Rangoli tweeted: "Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi" (I promise that Kangana won't apologise).

Kangana courted controversy on July 7 after she engaged in a heated argument with a PTI journalist at the song launch event of her upcoming film. At the launch of 'The Wakhra Song', Kangana lambasted the reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.

"You have trashed Manikarnika so badly, how can you think so low?" an agitated Kangana had asked.

During the event, while Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the film, were interacting with the media and answering their questions, Kangana snapped at the journalist before he could even complete his question, catching him off guard.

"You were bashing Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism," the 'Queen' actor said, refusing to entertain any question from the journalist.

'Judgementall Hai Kya' is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

