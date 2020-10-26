EPL: Boss Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's character in win over Sheffield

Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool's ability to cope with injustice as the English Premier League champions survived a scare to beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday.

Klopp's side trailed to Sander Berge's controversial first half penalty at Anfield, with the Reds frustrated that VAR gave the spot-kick despite Fabinho's foul appearing to take place outside the area.

Escape act

But Roberto Firmino equalised before the break and forward Diogo Jota completed the escape act with his second goal since signing from Wolves in September.

"The penalty was not even a foul. During a season there are so many different periods, we have had an injustice and we have had to go again," Klopp said. "I love these games. You have to work hard. You earn the easier games when it all goes your way on nights like this."

Everton finally beaten

Meanwhile, Southampton ended Everton's unbeaten start to the season as goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams sealed a 2-0 win against the Premier League leaders on Sunday.

