EPL: Chelsea fourth despite 2-2 draw with Burnley

football

Chelsea will take comfort from climbing to fourth place

Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring v Burnley on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Chelsea accused Burnley of time-wasting and playing "anti-football" after Blues boss Maurizio Sarri was sent off before a touchline skirmish marred their 2-2 draw on Monday.

Chelsea fell behind to Jeff Hendrick's fine finish before N'Golo Kante equalised moments later. Gonzalo Higuain put Chelsea ahead, only for Burnley's Ashley Barnes to punish more dismal defending from the Blues.

Chelsea will take comfort from climbing to fourth place. In a fitting coda to a damaging evening, Sarri was sent for protesting in the final seconds. "We are unhappy. There was too much time wasting. Five minutes injury time wasn't enough to compensate. We couldn't build important rhythm," Sarri's assistant Gianfranco Zola moaned. Chelsea defender David Luiz, said: "It's anti-football. Wasting time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates