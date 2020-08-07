Erica Fernandes returns to work; decides to live apart from her parents

Erica Fernandes had been shooting for her TV show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, from home, after co-star Parth Samthaan and three crew members tested COVID-positive. The actress has now, however, decided to return to the sets to resume shooting.

Speaking to ETimes about her decision to go back to work, Erica said, "I was not happy with what I was seeing on screen, and shooting alone was affecting my performance. I am on the show for a major part of it, and it wouldn't look good if I was only going to be seen in close-ups with no interaction with my co-actors. The ratings were getting affected, and I didn't want my show to suffer. Hence, I decided to return to the set. There was no pressure from the production house to come on the set; it is solely my decision."

Erica Fernandes has also decided to live apart from her parents for the time being. She told the portal, "My father is a heart patient and has had four heart attacks, while my mother has a history of TB. Besides, I, too, have breathing issues. I couldn't have stepped out for the shoot, met so many people and come back home to them. That would have put them at risk. So, before I decided to return to the set, I asked them to move to another home."

The actress's parents will be living separately so that they don't come in contact with Erica. Erica says how she has never stayed away from her family, and that it's going to be a new experience. "If I visit them, I will probably see them from outside the window," she concluded.

