Coronavirus: Post recovery, Parth Samthaan resumes shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Parth Samthaan was back on the set of Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Wednesday. The actor, who plays Anurag Basu, had tested positive for the virus on July 12. He resumed shooting with co-actors Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita, and Shubaavi Choksey, who is seen as Mohini.

Despite the heavy downpour, Samthaan drove to the set at Saki Naka from hometown Pune, where he was recuperating after he tested negative. He had courted controversy when his neighbours alleged that he had posed a risk to them when he had stepped out of his Goregoan home during the quarantine.

Also Read: This is what Bipasha Basu has to say after Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19

When Parth was tested positive, Ekta Kapoor called off the shooting and fumigated the sets of the show. In an interview with mid-day, a source revealed, "Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were shooting their portions at the Andheri studio when word about Parth's health came in. On Ekta's orders, the production house immediately cancelled the day's shoot and requested the cast and crew to self-quarantine. They also urged those who were in close proximity to Parth to get themselves tested."

The actor, a while ago, shared that he was tested COVID negative, and stepped out of the house after a severe panic attack.

View this post on Instagram Thankyou ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) onJul 26, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

For the uninitiated, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was tested positive on July 12 and was under home quarantine ever since. A section of netizens alleged that he was spotted outside his Goregaon home and his "irresponsible behaviour" was putting neighbours at risk. A Twitter user alleged Samthaan of not following the rules after testing COVID-19 positive. The user reached out to BMC on Twitter and accused Samthaan of flouting the rules, urging the authorities to take necessary action.

On the work front, Samthaan who was unable to shoot for the next couple of weeks is all set to resume work after a hiatus of almost a month. As he plays the protagonist Anurag Basu, the makers were wondering how to shoot without him. But, all seems well now!

Also Read: COVID-19: Parth Samthaan may be replaced in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news