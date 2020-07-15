This is what Bipasha Basu has to say after Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive for COVID-19 recently. He had even taken to his Instagram account to share this news with his fans and they are all praying for his recovery. Even television actors commented on his post and asked him to get well soon. Immediately after the tests were positive, Balaji Telefilms also announced on their Instagram account about this news. This is what they had to say:

And now, talking about the same, Bipasha Basu has also commented on how it can be unsafe for the actors to shoot amid such a sensitive situation. When celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani announced this news on his Instagram account, Basu had something to say.

She stated- "All shoots should stop till the situation is little better. Actors are the most vulnerable.. most of the unit is protected with all the PPE, gloves, masks , shields. But actors have to shoot without any protection. It's just plain risky." (sic)

Karan Patel will now play the role of Mr. Bajaj, the character that was earlier being played by Basu's husband, Karan Singh Grover. Coming to Basu, she made her debut in Bollywood in 2001 with Abbas-Mustan's Ajnabee. She was also seen in films like Raaz, Gunaah, and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Her performance and persona in Jism, a thriller that released in 2003, made her a promising star.

She then went on to do films like Apaharan, Corporate, Omkara, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, All The Best, Raaz- The Third Dimension, and Alone.

