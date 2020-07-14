Karan Patel and his family members to undergo COVID-19 tests after Parth Samthaan tests positive

Karan Patel and Parth Samthaan were shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, Samthaan was tested positive for COVID-19 and he had even taken to his Instagram account to share this news with his fans. Immediately after this news was confirmed by the actor, Balaji Telefilms halted the shoot.

The production house had also taken to their Instagram account to share that the shooting has been halted as one of their members, referring to Samthaan, has tested COVID-19 positive. This is what they had written:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (@balajitelefilmslimited) onJul 12, 2020 at 4:16am PDT

And now, Karan Patel has also decided not to shoot and get himself and his immediate family members tested for COVID-19 as a part of the precautionary measure. The actor's spokesperson, while talking to Pinkvilla, stated, "Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a Swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him."

It added, "This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass."

Patel will be seen as Mr. Bajaj on the show, the character that was earlier being essayed by Karan Singh Grover. Talking about playing this role, Patel recently said, "I look forward to playing Mr Bajaj. We begin shooting next week. It's going to be fun to do so after almost three months."

Also Read: Telly Tattle: It Took 10 Days To Finalise Karan Patel's Look In Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news