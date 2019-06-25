Esha Gupta and Anupam Kher-starrer One Day: Justice Delivered release delayed once again

bollywood

Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's One Day: Justice Delivered, which was scheduled to release on June 28, will now open on July 5

Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's One Day: Justice Delivered, which was scheduled to release on June 28, will now open on July 5. The film got delayed as the makers didn't get "Censor cuts clearances on time".

In a joint statement, producer Swati Singh and director Ashok Nanda said: "We didn't get censor cuts clearances on time so film print could not be delivered to overseas distributors.

"And we wanted the worldwide release on the same date. So, we moved to July 5 with the joint decision of producer, director and distributor."

The film revolves around a Special Crime Branch officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high-profile individuals in a state capital. Gupta and Kher play the role of a Crime Branch officer and high court judge, respectively.

"Esha will be seen in a never-seen-before role and Anupam Kher will be probably seen in a very intense performance, similar to the one he had delivered 35 years ago in 'Saransh'," director Nanda said in a media interaction.

Produced by Ketan Patel, Kamlesh Singh and Swati and directed by Ashok Nanda, the film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Deepshikha and Murali Sharma. It revolves around a crime branch special officer investigating the disappearances of high profile individuals.

It is presented by D Neev Films and Netrix Entertainment and is a Cinema Friday International production.

