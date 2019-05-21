One Day trailer: Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's film is about a puzzling case
The trailer of One Day starring Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta is about a cop and judge's journey of solving a puzzling criminal case
The makers of One Day, starring Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta, have dropped the film's trailer today. The much-talked-about film is about a mysterious case. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will entertain the moviegoers with this film as a judge. The film also sees Esha Gupta, who plays the character of a cop, and does well to fit into a cop's shoes.
One Day's story revolves around a judge and a cop trying to solve a criminal case to attain justice.
Take a look at the trailer here:
Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to announce the trailer release and wrote: "A judge on the day of his retirement discovers that his judgment had gone wrong in a couple of cases. Does he take the law in his hand? You all will discover that on the 14th of June. But today I am looking forward to the trailer launch of #OneDay. Directed by #AshokNanda.#KumudMishra @egupta #RajeshSingh [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
Before releasing the trailer, the makers of One Day released the film's poster, along with the other star cast, including Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra.
Earlier, a video clip was released that also had a montage of slow, cryptic shots showcasing Anupam as a man engrossed in his thoughts. In the video, Anupam was seen dressed as an old man, delivering his monologue. The film's tagline reads, 'Where there is justice, there will be victory'.
One Day is a thriller, helmed by Ashok Nanda and produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 14, 2019.
