Anees Bazmee to talk about his journey of 35 years at Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares

After finishing the London Schedule of his upcoming film Pagalpanti, filmmaker Anees Bazmee is now all set to commence the Mumbai schedule. He has also been invited to deliver a Master Class at Anupam Kher's renowned acting institute Actor Prepares, based in Mumbai. This will be the first time filmmaker Anees Bazmee will be seen talking about his journey of 35 years in the industry, having worked with 3 generations of actors, filmmaking, writing and more.

"I am glad that I have received the opportunity to share my journey and experiences with the future of our industry. This industry has given me a lot and this is one step towards giving it back," Bazmee said in a statement.

To this, Anupam Kher added, "Anees Bazmee is amongst the finest directors in our industry. He has mastered the comedy film genre and it is a privilege for Actor Prepares students to interact with him and learn from his journey."

Anees Bazmee is known for making massy entertainers like No Entry, Welcome, Singh is Kinng and Ready. He is happy with the love audience have for comedies, but he feels sad that the genre is still considered "brainless" by the critics.

Many of Bazmee's films have done well at the box-office but they have not won critical acclaim and the director said it is disheartening when his films are not given due importance. "I have written films across all genre but comedy is the toughest genre. I want to entertain audience. There is lot of hardwork that goes into making comedy films. Critics call it brainless but it definitely needs a lot of brain to write a comedy," Bazmee told PTI.

Talking about Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, the filmmaker said, "John plays Raj Kishore, a common man who is shy, scared and perpetually tense. He is the kind of man who [when in an altercation] will get scared and run instead of fighting. In real life, John is tough, but here, he is the opposite of that. It's a challenge for him to enact such a role."

The director added that the Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz starrer offers little scope for Abraham to display his daredevil stunts. "He may have few action sequences in the climax, but otherwise he will tap into his comic side. While shooting for Welcome Back (2015), I was convinced that he has a flair for comedy. It's good to see him attempt this genre after so long."

