Esha Gupta champions the cause of environment protection
Esha Gupta even made a strong statement on her social media when she said, "You know all those shows and films about Earth's extinction, we are not far from it"
Known for lending her support to several charitable causes, including women's safety and animal welfare, Esha Gupta has decided to support causes related to the protection of the depleting natural resources.
The talented actress, who is awaiting the release of her forthcoming crime suspense drama, One Day: Justice Delivered, has been quite vocal about issues related to the environment on her social media platforms thereby creating awareness among her followers.
From taking part in cleaning drives at beaches in Mumbai to advocating for animal welfare rights, Esha has also passionately been part of campaigns related to tree plantations and promoting plastic ban. In fact, Esha ensures that her family and friends also avoid using plastic commodities.
In her recent post, she shared an important message which mentioned, "Plants underpin all life on earth, they provide the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat, as well as making up the backbone of the world’s ecosystems—so plant extinction is bad news for all species."
View this post on Instagram
#repost @cnnclimate New research shows that plant species are going extinct up to 500 times faster than the rate they would without human intervention. In just the past 250 years, nearly 600 plant species have been wiped out. That's more than twice the number of bird, mammal and amphibian species that have met the same fate, according to the new study. “Plants underpin all life on earth, they provide the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat, as well as making up the backbone of the world’s ecosystems—so plant extinction is bad news for all species,” said one of the study’s authors. (ð¸: Getty Images)
She even made a strong statement on her social media when she said, "You know all those shows and films about Earth's extinction, we are not far from it."
Also read: One Day trailer: Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's film is about a puzzling case
Top Stories of the Day:
- Father's Day 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and other B-town celebs wish their dads
- Dance Deewane 2: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her belly dancing moves; watch video
- Batla House, Mission Mangal and Saaho to lock horns at the box office
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas assigns her Bajirao Mastani makeup artiste for Sharmin Segal's Malaal
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spotted in Bandra
- Mumbai Rains: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is ruling the internet in this yellow raincoat
- Ayushmann Khurrana: We shouldn't be blindly proud of our country
- Taimur Ali Khan sticks his tongue out while relaxing with mum Kareena and aunt Karisma
- Zeenat Aman joins the cast of Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus Panipat
- World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrities laud India as they defeat Pakistan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Spotted! Salman and Iulia at Sohail's son's birthday bash