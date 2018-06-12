Esha Gupta has an expression for every mood, see photos

Esha Gupta is once again set to take the internet by storm. Her new photoshoot is raising the oomph factor

Esha Gupta. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/egupta

Esha Gupta is one actress, who can freeze the internet with her scorching hot pictures! Earlier, the actress dared to bare it all and set everyone in frenzy with those pictures. Trust the actress to carry any outfit with grace and elan. A few days ago, the sultry diva flaunted her voluptuous figure in a high-cut bikini and looked like a million bucks! She is once again back with her bronze and metallic theme photos.

The Baadshaho actress has expressed herself for every mood of yours in the recent photoshoot by her "lover" photographer Rahul Jhangiani. She captioned the photo collage as, "Many faces for my Rahul (sic)."

Esha Gupta will next be seen in JP Dutta's Paltan. She'll be seen playing the character of Arjun Rampal's wife. The actress has time and again been trolled on social media. Talking about it, in a statement, she'd said, "Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down others who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities."

"If I'm bothered by a nobody's opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films."

