Esha Gupta slammed by netizens for racist comment on Arsenal footballer

Actress and Arsenal supporter Esha Gupta was slammed on social media for making racist remarks against Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi on Sunday. The social media was abuzz as soon as a snapshot of a Whatsapp conversation was shared by Esha on her Instagram stories. The conversation criticised Iwobi for his performance.

In the conversation, Esha's friend called Iwobi a "gorilla" and said that "evolution stopped for him". He even said that the footballer did not change from "neanderthal to man". To that, Esha laughed and replied: "Haha... I don't know why they don't bench him more."

Here's what Esha shared as her Instagram story, which, by the way, she quickly deleted.



Esha Gupta's Instagram Story, talking about Alexander Iwobi

This did not go down well with some users, who slammed her for her "ignorance" and called her out for being racist despite having claimed she herself has been a victim in the past. After the backlash, Esha took to Twitter to apologise.

"Guys I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity," she tweeted.

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

She added: "It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn't realise it was directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the game's result guys. Been a victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys".

It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

In 2017, the 33-year-old actress had opened up about facing racist comments in India and said she was often referred to as "Kaali" (dark) due to her complexion.

