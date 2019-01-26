Karan Johar slammed on Twitter for his comment on killing Anushka Sharma's character in ADHM

bollywood

Karan Johar's comment to a website that Anushka Sharma's character in his film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was killed because she was unable to reciprocate the feelings that leading man Ranbir Kapoor harboured for her, has not gone down well with netizens

Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma

After having claimed to have learnt his "lesson" following the Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul row, Karan Johar seems to have had yet another foot-in-the-mouth moment. His comment to a website that Anushka Sharma's character in his film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was killed because she was unable to reciprocate the feelings that leading man Ranbir Kapoor harboured for her, has not gone down well with netizens.

He said in the interview, "Yes, the last track met with many polarised responses and rightfully so, but I was like she didn't love him, she has to die. I wrote this character. He loved her so crazily. She could've loved him back, why couldn't she? So she got cancer and she died," he said.

"Well, she got punished, I wrote it. See, a filmmaker is a God, you write, you create and you destroy," the filmmaker added.

"Karan Johar saying he killed off Alizeh in ADHM because she didn't love Ayan and chalking it off as karma is disgusting because we still live in a day and age where women are constantly attacked or killed for not reciprocating feelings and we are NOT going to romanticise that (sic)," wrote one user.

