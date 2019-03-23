Esha Gupta to ditch her glam girl image for this reason!

bollywood

Last seen in Total Dhamaal, Esha Gupta wants to go beyond playing a glam girl. In Ashok Nanda's upcoming action drama, One Day, she plays a tough cop

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta may be more popular on social media due to the sizzling pictures she keeps sharing on Instagram. But the Rustom (2016) and Commando 2 (2017) actor is now keen to experiment with her characters. Last seen in the comic caper, Total Dhamaal, she wants to go beyond playing a glam girl. In Ashok Nanda's upcoming action drama, One Day, she plays a tough cop.

The actress has time and again been trolled on social media. So much so that she has also disabled her Instagram comment section for certain posts. Talking about it, in a statement, she'd said, "Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down others who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities."

"If I'm bothered by a nobody's opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films," the actress concluded.

