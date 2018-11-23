Photos: Esha Gupta looks voluptuous as she takes a dip in the water
Esha Gupta's latest monochrome Instagram pictures are ruling the internet
Esha Gupta is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas in Bollywood, who doesn't shy away from experimenting with her photoshoots. From sporting pomegranates, papayas and other unique stuffs as props, the diva turns everything sensual. This monochrome photo has The Baadshaaho actress clad in a bikini with a thick chain around her neck. With messy curls, smokey eyes and intense look, Esha Gupta looks hot and stunning.
View this post on Instagram
The actress keeps sharing such photos quite often and they are a treat to her followers' eyes. Esha Gupta has time and again been trolled on social media. So much so that she has also disabled her Instagram comment section for certain posts. However, this post did not have comments disabled, in fact, there are some amazing compliments appreciating the dusky diva's beauty.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Talking about it, in a statement, she'd said, "Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down others who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities."
View this post on Instagram
"If I'm bothered by a nobody's opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films."
