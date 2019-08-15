Esha Gupta trolled for sharing Republic Day wishes, claims account was hacked

bollywood

Esha Gupta was trolled after she shared Republic Day wishes instead of Independence Day. She later claimed that her Twitter account was hacked

File image of Esha Gupta. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Actress Esha Gupta was trolled after she wished her followers a happy Republic Day instead of Independence Day today - on August 15, 2019. The Rustom actress shared a postcard greeting in Hindi which read, "Gantantra diwas hardik shubhkamnae" (best wishes on Republic Day)".



Screengrab of Esha Gupta's tweet

Although she later deleted the tweet and claimed that her account was hacked, it was enough fodder for netizens to take potshots at her.

Happy new year esha gupta mam — forever_akela (@forever_akela) August 15, 2019

While users pointed out that August 15 marks India's Independence Day and not Republic Day, many netizens trolled her by wishing her Happy New Year and Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Did you mean, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi? https://t.co/odq1PK2wgG — RS ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@AwaraRish) August 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Esha claimed that her Twitter account was hacked. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "Account hacked please don’t open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks".

Her account was, apparently, restored hours later. "Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking)", she said.

She also gave it back to the trollers by informing them that she is an airforce officer's daughter.

Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwiseðÂÂÂ) y’all troller are too muchðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Before Esha, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was also hacked. The tweets posted by hackers were all about praises and their friendly relations with Pakistan, and at the same time, slamming India for alleged attacks on Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. Big B's Twitter bio was also changed, which read, "Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan." The hackers also changed the display picture of Bachchan to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, within an hour, the tweets from his account were deleted and the display picture and cover photo were removed. The account also showed his original bio.

Later the hackers hacked Pakistani origin singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account.

Speaking about Esha Gupta, she was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered opposite Anupam Kher, which released on July 5, this year. She will next appear in 'Desi Magic' which is slated to hit the big screens on September 6, 2019.

