After Amitabh Bachchan, now Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked!

Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was hacked today, after Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account last evening. Their Twitter accounts were allegedly hacked by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army

Adnan Sami's Twitter account when hacked

Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was hacked today, after Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account last evening. Their Twitter accounts were allegedly hacked by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army. Amitabh Bachchan's account has since been restored, and looks like Sami's account is in the process of being brought to normalcy.

Just like with Amitabh Bachchan's account, the tweets posted by hackers on Adnan Sami's Twitter page were also about their friendly relations with Pakistan, and at the same time, expressing the desire to meet with their brothers in Pakistan.

Adnan Sami's profile picture was changed that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's, and his bio was changed to Ayyildiz Tim Love Pakistan. The hackers posted photographs of the Pakistan and Turkish flags with a tweet saying, "We would be happy to be visit our brother country Pakistan and have a cup of tea with your esteemed Prime Minister. This will be a great opportunity to visit your country and meet out brothers. @ImranKhanPTI"

The tweets have now been deleted. The Twitter handle, profile and cover photos, and Twitter bio will no doubt be restored as well.

On the work front, The 47-year-old singer is part of the music reality TV show The Voice as a coach. While through many music reality shows, news talents are coming and gaining recognition overnight, Sami believes that at times people get so overwhelmed by the luxury of success that they lose focus from the core point.

"Whether it is myself, A.R. Rahman and others who did not come from the reality show format but managed to make our mark in the music industry for a long time is simply because we have continuously worked hard. I know that the other side is dark and the core reason behind my fame is my music," he said.

He added that he would continue the process of creation. Born in London, and having travelled across the globe and performed on international stages, the Pakistani origin Indian singer has lived an eventful life filled with success as well as emotional turmoil like losing his father to cancer, dealing with obesity, marriages and divorce.

