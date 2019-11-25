Evelyn Sharma now owns a home in Mumbai after 10 years in Bollywood

Evelyn Sharma, known for her roles in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, Ishqedarriyaan, and many others, is now the proud owner of a home in Mumbai. The actress took to social media to share a few pictures of herself cutting a ribbon to her home and signing some papers. She wrote, "I have cut a lot of ribbons in my life... but none has ever been as special as the one to my own home! Thank you, to my 10 years in #Bollywood and this incredible journey that enabled me to fulfil this life long dream to buy a beautiful flat, and that too in Mumbai! #trulyblessed #godisgood #trustthejourney #mondaymotivation #evelynsharma"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) onNov 24, 2019 at 8:02pm PST

According to a report in ETimes, the house in Andheri will be her Mumbai base with fiance Tushaan Bhindi after they get married. Tushaan is an Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur. The actress told the publication, "I had bought the house last year before I met Tushaan, but it took almost a year to complete the paperwork and get other things in place."

Giving more details about her dream home, Evelyn said, "It's on the 13th floor, so it has a fantastic view; you can see almost the whole of Juhu from the balcony. Tushaan also likes his space when he works. The place is going to look beautiful. I am looking forward to the monsoon when we will be able to see the rains from the balcony while enjoying a cup of chai."

On the work front, Evelyn Sharma was last seen in Saaho, an action film that also starred Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay. The film released on August 30, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates