Evelyn Sharma soaking in the sun at Bondi Beach is major vacation goals

As Evelyn Sharma considers herself a beach bum, she has been soaking in the sun at Bondi Beach, near Sydney

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma is giving us major vacation goals through her Instagram pictures. The Indo-German actor is holidaying in Australia. As she considers herself a beach bum, she has been soaking in the sun at Bondi Beach, near Sydney. If not an actor, Sharma says she would have been a travel writer crisscrossing continents.

Here's the picture that Evelyn shared. The actress captioned the pic as: "Whoever said you can’t live off love and sunshine clearly never tried it."

Doesn't Evelyn look gorgeous? Her sun-kissed pictures and videos make use want to go and get some vitamin sea ourselves!

Evelyn Sharma also shared a video of herself basking in the Australian sun, and it's stunning! The actress can be seen wearing a blue bikini top and oversized sunglasses while the sun played hide and seek.

On the work front, Evelyn Sharma will next be seen in Saaho, an action film that also stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

