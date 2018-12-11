Ex-student of govt engineering college alleges rape; 11 booked

crime

The victim, now 30, had studied at the said college in the year 2011 has now alleged that some lecturers and staffers of the government engineering college had raped her

Chandrapur police have registered an FIR against 11 persons, including some lecturers and staffers of the government engineering college here, after a former student has accused them of raping her in 2011, an official said Tuesday. The victim, now 30, had studied at the said college in the year 2011. Police Inspector Ashok Koli told PTI that the case was registered with Ram Nagar police station on December 6.



"We have registered a case under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code against the

accused persons", he said. He didn't elaborate on the circumstances under which the alleged crime was committed. When asked about the course of the investigation, Koli said the police are trying to identify the persons named in the FIR.



Responding to a query on the seven-year delay in filing of the case by the woman, the police officer said the

complainant stated that she was scared and nervous.

