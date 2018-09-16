Excise team seizes smuggled foreign liquor worth Rs 1 crore

national

Sale and consumption of alcohol has been completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government more than two years ago

Representational picture

Excise department officials on Saturday seized 550 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth around Rs one crore in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Acting on a tip off, an excise team searched a truck laden with 550 cartons of foreign liquor and seized the alcohol worth around Rs one crore, Excise Superintendent Deen Bandhu said.

The team seized the vehicle from near a pond in Mathurapur village under Maniyari police station area of the district, he said adding that truck driver, cleaner and others on board fled from the scene after seeing the team. Sale and consumption of alcohol has been completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government more than two years ago.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever