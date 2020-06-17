Exclusive: Anurag Kashyap opens up on why he doesn't interfere in brother Abhinav Kashyap's business

Dev D director Anurag Kashyap's filmmaker brother, Abhinav Kashyap, has recently been in the news after he accused the Khans of sabotaging his career. Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleged that Salman Khan's brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, tried to destroy his career.

Talking about his experience, Abhinav Kashyap said, "I have experienced bullying first-hand. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 10 years ago is because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with Sohail Khan and family, was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films by [calling] their head, Mr Raj Mehta, and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to them and move to Viacom Pictures."

Anurag Kashyap, in an interview with mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, says he doesn't meddle in either of his siblings' (brother Abhinav and sister Anubhuti) business. While he's the eldest of three siblings, Anurag hasn't collaborated with either of them, despite them also being in the film business. Speaking about it, Anurag said, "I would happily read a script or give my feedback, but I think both my brother and sister have been very conscious. My brother says that I cast such a strong shadow that one can't be their own person. So he wanted to do his own thing."

He added, "It's the same thing with my sister... she worked as my assistant, but she wouldn't want me to be a part of her first film as a producer. She's very talented, in fact, her husband, too, is a very good filmmaker. They want to make their own identity and do things on their own."

When asked if anyone else in the family was in the arts or creative space, Anurag Kashyap shared, "No, there was no one in the field. I also wasn't really keen to work in cinema. At the age of 18, I wouldn't have known that I'd be working in cinema. My brother actually came here to prepare for his IIM."

Recollecting the days when he would ghost-write for daily soaps, Anurag said, "My biggest strength was that I was a fast writer... I could write 100 pages in a day with my hand. So I used to do a lot of ghostwriting for daily soaps."

Speaking about the time he turned down a money-making opportunity, he said, "There was this show Superhit Muqabla in the 90s and I was approached to write the episodes. They were paying me Rs 10,000 per episode, which was a big amount back then. But I decided I didn't want to write anything that wasn't meaningful to me. So I was this young, idealistic, arrogant writer..."

Coming back to brother Abhinav Kashyap's allegations against Salman Khan and family, Anurag recently shared this on Twitter:

For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.“ Thank You — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 16, 2020

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap's recent Netflix film, Choked, released on June 5, 2020. Starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, the film tells the story of a bank cashier who finds cash hidden in her kitchen sink.

