Exclusive: Sai Tamhankar on Love Sonia: It took a toll on mental health

bollywood

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, Sai Tamhankar speaks about Love Sonia and her upcoming projects

Sai Tamhankar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saietamhankar

Sai Tamhankar, a name that everyone connects with. She has the aura of a girl-next-door. The actress, who started her career from Marathi television industry, is now reaching places owing to her talent and credibility. From dabbling in all kinds of cinema with the language being no barrier, Sai's film, Love Sonia, which has won accolades for its powerful and hard-hitting content in the international market, is running in theatres since September 14.

In the trailer, your character comes across as a layered one, please tell us what role do you play on the film?

I play the character called Anjali. Anjali acts as a FedEx to the brothel in Bombay. As you rightly said, yes it's a layered character. Anjali probably must have been a victim and whatever she is today, her life, her situations have made her that way. She is a survivor. However, probably she won't do things, which are ethical or morally correct to survive. So, that's Anjali.

It's very crucial for actresses to remain fit and healthy and in a certain weight bracket. And, you gained 10 kgs for this role. Please tell us about the experience and the thought process behind it?

It is very crucial to stay healthy. However, I thought it's important for this character to enhance if I put on weight. I think it has worked beautifully for the character. My thought process behind it was the same that probably she is done with her prostitution and now she acts like a pimp, so she is not really bothered about how her body is. She is probably little laid back.

How does it feel being part of such a film that has gained recognition in the international film market?

It feels really awesome to be a part of such an awesome project. More than recognition, I am very proud that this film has a cause and purpose, and it's not every day that you get to play characters in such films. It's a very important film. I'm more than happy to be a very small part of it.

Did this role take an emotional toll on you?

Of course, it did and big time because I had to make myself understand that it is the character that is surviving with no ethics and no morals. That's not me. This struggle between me and Anjali, it mentally, it really really drained me and it was quite taxing and it is not easy to be a part of a world wherein women are treated as commodities. And Anjali herself, being a woman treats another woman in a very strange manner. Of course, it took a toll on my mental health and it was very difficult

From playing happy-go-lucky roles in mainstream Marathi films and shows to playing character artistes roles in independent films, you've dabbled in all mediums, where do you find yourself more comfortable?

This is a very tricky question because I think I want to do cinema, and language is honestly no barrier for me. As long as it is the cinema, I am comfortable. Of course, Marathi is my mother tongue. I was born and brought up in Maharashtra, so Marathi holds a special place in my heart but there is really no preference. I just want to be a part of amazing cinema.

What kind of reviews are you getting from the ones that have watched the film?

While people are raving about our film, I am glad that it is reaching everyone, and it is moving them from within. There is a sort of conversation that has started, so I hope we are able to save some girls after this film, and it is very assuring to sort of getting praises or get admired because a lot of hard work has been put in. When a film has been made, everybody strives to make its product the best. It's a team effort. Tabrez Noorani (film's director) has spent almost a decade researching for this film and this film was shot two years back. So, we are truly overwhelmed that this journey is coming to a full circle and it's getting the right kind of appreciation. It feels amazing.

You've done some fantastic work in films like Hunterrr and Duniyadari. How do you strike the balance between both, Bollywood and Marathi cinema?

Well, I am not that kind of a person who would strike a balance or who would plan many things. I am a person, who just goes with the flow. That's what I have been doing and that's what has been working for me. I don't really know how am I striking the balance, but yeah, I would do anything and everything interesting, out of the box that comes in my way, regardless of the language.

If given an opportunity, will you do an out-and-out commercial film that comes with a heavy pay cheque but is weak in terms of its content?

(laughs) That's a very tricky question. Who doesn't want to be a part of commercial films? I don't have anything against commercial films but the kind of person I am, the kind of actor I am, I think intense stuff is made for me and I am made for intense stuff. To live, you need money, and there are two types of hunger. There's this creative hunger that you get to satisfy through films like Love Sonia, and the other hunger is survival, for which you need money. It's really hard to choose. I am a kind of person who would always do content-driven films. That doesn't mean I'll reject commercial films but my preference will be the former, content-driven films.

Can you share something about your upcoming projects?

You will see me next year in two Marathi films, in a web series that I am doing for ZEE5. Details will be out soon. But yeah, that's in the pipeline right now.

Also Read: Did You Know These 5 Interesting Trivia From The Sets Of Love Sonia?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates