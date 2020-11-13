Exclusive: Sanya Malhotra talks about Ludo, working without a script, and the magic of Anurag Basu

Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, stars Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi, among many others. The dark comedy was released on Netflix on November 12, 2020.

As the film released on Diwali, mid-day.com's Anjali Singh got talking to Sanya Malhotra about all things Ludo, working with Anurag Basu, her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur, and the festive cheer going around. Talking about it being her very first Diwali release, Sanya shares, "Ludo is my first Diwali release and it's a huge thing in Bollywood. So I'm excited about it, although I don't understand what's different about a Diwali release. But if it's a big thing in Bollywood then I'm all in (laughs). I'm also with my family right now, so it's all happiness and excitement, and this was the first time I wasn't anxious before a release. I'm positive that people are going to like the film."

Ask her if she's seen the final product and what's special about it for her as an artiste, Sanya says, "I think it's the magic that Anurag (Basu) dada has created. When I came on board, I was aware about my story with Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur), but I didn't know who else was in the movie because we didn't have a script in hand. In fact, the movie itself wasn't called Ludo then. During the entire process of shooting the film, I had no idea how it was going to pan out. And when I saw the final product, it blew my mind. It's beyond my comprehension how dada does it. It's the magic he creates on screen with so many actors, he spins the stories so beautifully... only a genius could do that."

And how did she get on board for the film? "I'd worked with dada before; I did an ad with him for a cola brand. He was directing it and I had a dance section in it. I don't think he was expecting anything out of me, but I was like it's Anurag Basu and I need to impress him with my dancing (laughs). So I went all out and he was quite impressed. I still remember that day and I'd always wanted to work with Anurag Basu since. So when he called me for Ludo, even before getting the script, I knew I wanted to work with him," she shares.

When asked about her amazing chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur that the audience witnessed in the song Aabaad Barbaad, Sanya shared that it was mainly because Aditya made her feel comfortable around him. She said, "I think we both jammed on being clueless on set. Neither of us knew anything, nor had we thought of anything beforehand. We used to get a lot of free time on set and we used to talk about random things. He's completing almost 10 years in the industry, so he's much more experienced and he has better stories about the films he has worked on. He's a brilliant co-actor and he made me feel comfortable around him, so I would give him the credit for our chemistry."

Coming to the festive spirit of Diwali, Sanya says that it's her favourite time of the year. "I have been working constantly so I would get only one day to go home to Delhi, attend the Diwali puja, and then I would return to Mumbai. This year I'm glad that I'm getting more time to spend with my family and relive my 'bachpan wala' Diwali experience. My favourite thing to do in Diwali is decorate the house; that's something I've done since childhood."

On the work front, apart from Ludo, the actress will next be seen in Guneet Monga's Pagglait. Here's wishing Sanya Malhotra a Happy Diwali and all the best for Ludo!

