F1: Valtteri Bottas knew he 'had to risk it'

Mercedes Benz's Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas (left) walks after crashing his car during the qualifying session of the Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Mexico City: Championship challenger Valtteri Bottas admitted he "had to risk it" when he buried his Mercedes into a trackside wall in a frantic conclusion to qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday.

"I knew that I had to risk it in the last run to gain positions, so I tried to squeeze everything out of the car," said Bottas who is the only driver who can deny teammate Lewis Hamilton from securing a sixth world title.



Valtteri Bottas

"The lap was good until the last corner where I went a bit wide on the exit on the dusty part of the track and that's where I lost it and hit the wall.

"I'm all okay, but I've unfortunately given the boys in the garage some extra work to do tonight. Hopefully we can avoid taking any penalties for tomorrow. It's annoying because looking at the times, I think I had a chance at qualifying third." Bottas was checked out at the circuit medical centre after the crash.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates