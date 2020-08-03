Fabulous Lewis Hamilton limps to British GP title on flat tyres

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton survived a tense last lap with a deflated and shredded tyre to claim a record seventh win in Sunday's British GP.

The six-time world champion led from lights to flag, and through two Safety Car interventions, before he suffered a front left tyre failure on his final lap. He nursed his car home with second-placed Max Verstappen in hot pursuit in his Red Bull. Verstappen took second as Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, running comfortably in second for most of the contest, was hit by the same problem, his front-left delaminating and deflating on his penultimate lap. He limped back to the pits and finished 11th and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place McLaren's Carlos Sainz was also a puncture victim in the closing laps and fell from fourth to 13th.



Lewis Hamilton drives his punctured Mercedes car during the last lap of the British GP on the Silverstone circuit yesterday. The defending champion crossed the finish line on just three tyres

Hamilton's win was the 87th of his career and moved him within four of Michael Schumacher's record of 91. "In the last few laps, I started to back off and on the last lap, it just deflated," said Hamilton of his puncture.

Mumbai lad Daruvala 4th in Formula 2

India's Jehan Daruvala jumped six places in an action-packed final three laps to finish fourth in the sprint race here on Sunday, his best result so far in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. It was a much-needed result for Mumbai-based Daruvala, who had to endure slow starts in the earlier races due to clutch issues.

