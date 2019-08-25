Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray mourn Jaitley's demise

mumbai

"I am shocked and deeply pained to know about our great leader Arun Jaitley ji's death. It is more painful as we lost another great leader after Sushma Swaraj ji in just a few days. This is my personal loss too," he said

Arun Jaitley

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who resumed his public outreach programme early this week, stalled the state-wide yatra's second leg on Saturday. "I am shocked and deeply pained to know about our great leader Arun Jaitley ji's death. It is more painful as we lost another great leader after Sushma Swaraj ji in just a few days. This is my personal loss too," he said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi condoles Arun Jaitley's demise

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said his demise was a personal loss to the Sena. "We lost a support that kept the NDA together. He was an extraordinary leader and he maintained his exclusivity as a person and a politician. He was a trouble shooter for PM Narendra Modi. He always felt that the Sena and BJP should share a cordial bond and never break away," said the Sena chief.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley: A political journey

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates