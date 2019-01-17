Faissal Khan records his debut song Ishq Tera from his film Factory
Faissal Khan recorded his debut song, a romantic number Ishq Tera for his upcoming film Factory in presence of his mother Zeenat in Andheri, Mumbai
Actor Faissal Khan is all set to croon for the first time in the upcoming film, Factory. The number, titled Ishq Tera, uses his base vocals to grab attention and is touted to be a crowd puller after subsequent repeats. On Wednesday, Faissal Khan recorded his debut song, a romantic number Ishq Tera for his upcoming film Factory at Shah Industrial Estate in Andheri, Mumbai.
Faisal Khan and mother Zeenat pose for the photographers
Popular for his work in Mela (2000) with brother Aamir Khan, Faissal will be making a comeback in a new avatar in his "dream project", Factory. He says, "I was pleasantly surprised when Sharique Minhaj [director] suggested that I should sing the song. He insisted that my voice was required for the number, and I had no qualms about singing at all. In fact, growing up around films, the ability to sing came to me naturally. Since Ishq Tera is a soft, romantic track, it was easy to croon. I am proud of the final product."
Faissal Khan records for his debut song Ishq Tera
Faissal Khan with mother Zeenat and the team of Factory
He further adds, "2018 was all about content. From Bollywood biggies to filmmakers, everyone in the industry is taking risks with content-oriented films and the result is phenomenal. Factory boasts of powerful content and is bound to bring the masses to the theatres."
