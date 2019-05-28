Fake news of Sanath Jayasuriya's death on the internet shocks R Ashwin

cricket

It even said that the report was confirmed by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Canada, and mentioned that the embassy was aware of Jayasuriya's visit to Toronto.

Sanath Jayasuriya and R Ashwin

Fake news of former Sri Lanka skipper and opening batsman Sanath Jayasuriya's death left Indian off-spinner R. Ashwin shocked and worried on Monday.

"Is the news on Sanath Jayasuriya true?? I got a news update on WhatsApp but see nothing here on Twitter!!" Ashwin took to social networking site as the news made rounds on social media.

Is the news on Sanath Jayasuriya true?? I got a news update on what's app but see nothing here on Twitter!! — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 27, 2019

However, after others on Twitter also confirmed that the news was not true Ashwin went on to tweet again.

Ok it seems to be fake news. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 27, 2019

A fake news report had stated that Sanath Jayasuriya passed away in an accident while he was on a visit to Canada recently.

"A man was hit by a Honda Civic car who died in the hospital and he has been identified as Sanath Jayasuriya," the report stated. "He was severely injured when taken to the hospital and while being treated he passed away the next morning."

However, Jayasuriya rubbished the report, saying he did not visit Canada recently and is in fine fettle in Sri Lanka.

"Please disregard fake news by malicious websites regarding my health and well being. I am in Sri Lanka and have not visited Canada recently. Please avoid sharing fake news."

Please disregard fake news by malicious websites regarding my health and well being.

I am in Srilanka and have not visited Canada recently.Please avoid sharing fake news. — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) May 21, 2019

Sanath Jayasuriya is one of the legends in Sri Lankan cricket and is mainly known for his explosive batting style. Jayasuriya held the record for the fastest hundred in 37 balls.

Inputs from IANS

