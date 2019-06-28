Family of Thakurganj trailer is out

bollywood

The trailer of Family of Thakurganj, a film starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Saurabh Shukla and directed by Manoj Jha, will be launched on Friday

The trailer of Family of Thakurganj, a film starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Saurabh Shukla and directed by Manoj Jha, will be launched on Friday. An action thriller based in a North Indian town, the film traces the lives of a family where two brothers find different routes to success with the backdrop of politics and police nexus.

Producer Ajay Kumar Singh says, "It is a complete entertainment package and the suspense will grip the audience till the last scene. In addition to the exciting script, casting is the other big strength of the film and Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Saurabh Shukla, Nandish Singh, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Pawan Malhotra, Manoj Pahwa, Mukesh Tiwari are in pivotal roles."

Check out the trailer here:

Ajay Kumar Singh further adds, "The story by Dilip Shukla was very compelling and with very interesting characters and moments and I felt that as a story it had to be told."

Veteran script writer Dilip Shukla who has written megahits such as 'Damini', 'Andaz Apna Apna' 'Dabangg' and many blockbuster films, says, "The story raises questions on today's system and the audience is going to witness a fight between good and evil, along with a lot of emotions."

Dr. Jayantilal Gada, who is releasing the film worldwide, says, "The story questions today's system and is quintessentially a fight between good and evil, packed with emotions." He adds, "This movie has a good script and content, which deserves a wide reach."

Family of Thakurganj is presented by PEN India Ltd, produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, under the banner of Lovely World Entertainment. The creative director of the film is Prince Singh and it has been directed by Manoj Jha. The music has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. The film is slated to release on 19th July, 2019.

