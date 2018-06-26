Fanney Khan teaser: Narration of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao's musical journey

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan featuring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao, is a story about a father who wishes to fulfil the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer

Fanney Khan teaser beautifully narrates the musical journey of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao. After treating the audience with two striking posters, the makers tease us with an insight into the world of Fanney Khan.

Watch the teaser here:

Sharing the teaser, Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai #FanneyKhan..."

The recently released posters of Fanney Khan feature Anil Kapoor's character which indicated the dreams of a common man as he balances his livelihood. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing a singing sensation in the film, Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya. Pictures from the sets earlier surfaced on the internet, building intrigue amongst the audience.

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMP and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

