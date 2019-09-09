Fans excited about Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj announcement; wish him happy birthday

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 52nd birthday today, September 9, and the Mission Mangal actor dropped the motion poster of his upcoming historical film, Prithviraj, getting his fans excited. Akshay took to social media and shared the news writing, "Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf. Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020."

Fans were pleasantly surprised with the announcement and many of them took to social media to wish the star a happy birthday and to express their excitement about his new movie. One of them tweeted:

Another Twitter user wrote, "Breaking News!! Yash Raj Films books Diwali 2020 for #Prithviraj starring @akshaykumar.. Based on the life of the Rajput warrior king #PrithvirajChauhan, the big-budget movie will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.. Official Announcement comes today! #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar "

A Twitter user, who was a big fan of the show Prithviraj Chauhan, tweeted, "I still remember how in my childhood, I used to get excited to watch the daily soap Prithviraj Chauhan. @akshaykumar , I know it is going to be a great movie. Wish you a Happy Birthday and a long life."

Yet another Twitter user was thrilled with the announcement. He tweeted:

All of a sudden, I am feeling excited about 52nd @akshaykumar birthday! :-) Anticipating 2-3 thrilling announcements. #Housefull4 #Dhoom4 #RowdyRathore2 #prithvirajchauhan .. I serisouly want a new era to begin with a first long BO-destroying association between @yrf and Akki — Nishant (@AkshayFollower) September 8, 2019

A bunch of B-town celebs, too, took to social media to wish the actor good health and happiness. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happppy bdayyyyyy @akshaykumar sir !! Wishing you the best of everything!! You are such an inspiration .. keep growing and spreading your charm", while Isha Koppikar tweeted, "Wishing the khiladi @akshaykumar a very happy birthday! Stay fit and stay healthy. From Female Khiladi."

Ajay Devgn shared throwback photos of himself with Akshay and tweeted this:

Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/IsgpZxLtuY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2019

Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor, too, wished the star a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar! Wishing you good health, happiness & more and more success," he wrote. Kiara Advani wrote, "To the most disciplined, hardworking, inspiring, entertaining and humble Superstar Happy Birthday @akshaykumar Sir!!!!!! You are truly one of a kind, Never a dull moment around you, here’s to you, to an amazing year ahead. God Bless you always."

One of Akshay Kumar's closest friends and co-star John Abraham, too, shared a fun photo of the two of them. Here's what he tweeted:

Happy birthday to my brother from another mother @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/n5p3Iwr5Bn — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 9, 2019

On the work front, Akshay Kumar also has Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb in his kitty.

Also read: Prithviraj first look out: Akshay Kumar to star in and as the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates